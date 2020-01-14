FLO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,659.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $3.69 million and $15,659.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

