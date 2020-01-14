Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Flotek Industries news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,110.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 681,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 465,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1,440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 288,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 70.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 142,823 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:FTK traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 365,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,500. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

