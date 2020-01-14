Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Update

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 8,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 959,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.