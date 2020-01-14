Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 151 at FinnCap

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at FinnCap from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

FLO stock opened at GBX 100.58 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12 month low of GBX 97.88 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.88.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Bill Wilson acquired 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860.38 ($12,970.77).

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

