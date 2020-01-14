Flowtech Fluidpower’s (FLO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap lowered their price objective on Flowtech Fluidpower from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 151 ($1.99) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 100.58 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.88. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1 year low of GBX 97.88 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

In other news, insider Bill Wilson acquired 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £9,860.38 ($12,970.77).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

