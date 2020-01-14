Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $591.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.