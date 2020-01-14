FOAM (FOAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,777.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $13,777.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.04510481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00191352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00133269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,915,324 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.