Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post sales of $324.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.41 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $247.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of FOCS opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

