Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares in the company, valued at $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORR traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. 55,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $794.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.79. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

