Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Million

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report $9.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.37 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $34.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.90 million to $35.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.09 million, with estimates ranging from $32.60 million to $46.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 65,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $174.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.