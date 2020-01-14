Fortuna Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $309,699.00 and $7,247.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, IDAX, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.68 or 0.04239234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00189082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, HitBTC, FCoin, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

