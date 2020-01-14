Fountain One Day Volume Reaches $87,562.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Fountain token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $87,562.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.04526382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00190610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.