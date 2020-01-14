Freicoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Freicoin has a market cap of $147,314.00 and $58.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,703,958 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

