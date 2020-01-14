Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €78.70 ($91.51) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.38 ($91.14).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME opened at €66.44 ($77.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €76.68 ($89.16).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.