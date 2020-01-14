Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €59.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €59.40 ($69.07) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.37 ($64.38).

FRE opened at €48.72 ($56.65) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €49.89 and its 200-day moving average is €46.34.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

