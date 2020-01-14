Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Freshpet stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.13 and a beta of 1.08. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $270,647.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after buying an additional 372,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 224,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 637,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

