Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $53,830.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,000,957 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

