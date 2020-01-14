Frontline (FRO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Frontline (NYSE: FRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/10/2020 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

1/4/2020 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

1/3/2020 – Frontline was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Frontline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

12/3/2019 – Frontline was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. 110,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Frontline Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 668,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Frontline by 1,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 448,255 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11,959.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 381,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 378,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

