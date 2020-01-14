FujiCoin Price Up 7.2% This Week (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $217,864.00 and $9.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,738.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.01882919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.03729084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00656666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00716164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00074805 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00489534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,495,822,899 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

