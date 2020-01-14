Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,195,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.05. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

