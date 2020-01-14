Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuling Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.99% of Fuling Global worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fuling Global stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fuling Global has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

