Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.65. 4,685,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $140.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.