Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.58. 18,316,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,936,853. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.12 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $167.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

