Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 3,361 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.73.

XEL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,246. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

