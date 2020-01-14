Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 157,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,369,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,299,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,888,422. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

