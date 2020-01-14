Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. 633,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,268. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.87 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

