Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 90.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

MAR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.15. 941,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,092. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

