Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,134 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,532,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

