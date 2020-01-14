Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $8.04 Million in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,751 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,915,000 after purchasing an additional 334,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average is $193.83. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

