Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 965 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.80. 23,705,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.69. The firm has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.