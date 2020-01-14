Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. 550,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,356. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $106.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

