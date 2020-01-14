Fulton Financial (FULT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FULT opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

