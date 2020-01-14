Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0561 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $941,556.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00052510 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00076668 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,753.78 or 0.99310648 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053832 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,243,888 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

