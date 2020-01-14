FunFair One Day Trading Volume Reaches $418,444.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, ZB.COM, Livecoin and Gate.io. FunFair has a market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $418,444.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io, OKEx, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

