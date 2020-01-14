FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADVM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

