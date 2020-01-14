Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 0.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,115.13.

BKNG stock traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,071.48. 282,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,046. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,996.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,956.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

