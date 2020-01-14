Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up about 0.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,468,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.93. 58,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.