Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 1.1% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Henry Schein by 12,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $245,810.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $6,075,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,554 shares in the company, valued at $23,260,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

