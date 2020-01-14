Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for about 1.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Stantec worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,863,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,479,000 after acquiring an additional 609,955 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,005,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,001,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 7.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 172,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 842,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 1,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STN shares. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

