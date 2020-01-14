Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,995 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 4.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

