Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 525.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 5.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 213.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after buying an additional 3,617,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,528.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,013,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,403,000 after buying an additional 2,898,998 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after buying an additional 1,700,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 261.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,697,224 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after buying an additional 1,494,435 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

NYSE AZN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. 2,041,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

