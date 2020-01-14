Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $32.08 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 10.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Nutrien worth $32,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,319,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,612,000 after buying an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 152,467 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. 106,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

