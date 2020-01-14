Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 397.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for 3.1% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 143,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

