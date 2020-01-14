Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Invests $4.28 Million in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. Fluor Co. (NEW) accounts for approximately 1.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Fluor Co. (NEW) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. 2,136,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

