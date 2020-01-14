Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 15,194 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 334,469 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,363 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,115,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 670,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,638 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

