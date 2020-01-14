Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,625 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for 0.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,587,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,415,000 after buying an additional 162,297 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,226 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,595,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. 1,005,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.