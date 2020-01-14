Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 174,079 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,079 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,380,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.