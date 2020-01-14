Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 28,593 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,593 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for 0.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 44.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

