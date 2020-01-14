Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 37,496 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 2.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. 3,281,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

