Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 655,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,000. Rogers Communications accounts for 10.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Rogers Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,174,759,000 after buying an additional 20,241,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,918,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $530,848,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,935,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,116,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,831,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,776,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,867,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,499,000 after buying an additional 140,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.378 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

